D.J. Swearinger still insists team will miss Kendall Fuller but is “moving forward”

Getty Images

D.J. Swearinger probably still isn’t happy with the team’s trade of cornerback Kendall Fuller, but the Washington safety is “moving forward.”

Swearinger went on a Twitter rant after Washington’s deal for Alex Smith was reported during Super Bowl week. He openly criticized the trade of Fuller, something he now says he didn’t handle “the correct way.”

“I’m extremely over it, man,” Swearinger said on NFL Up to the Minute Live on Monday, via NFL Media. “You know I understand the business is the business. I was a little heated. You know I didn’t want to see one of my guys that I was in the meeting room with, shedding blood, sweat and tears. Did a lot of things, a lot of great plays for us, but for the future, we got what we needed, and the organization handled it the way they needed to handle it. And my hat’s off to the organization. I didn’t handle that the correct way, and we’re moving forward now.”

Swearinger calls Smith a “great player” who has done “a lot of great things in this league.” But Swearinger makes it clear his feelings on Fuller, who he calls “the No. 1 slot corner in the game.”

“No, I wasn’t [alone] at all,” Swearinger said. “Especially the DBs. Especially when you’re in the room with a guy every day; you see his work ethic; you see him grow as a second-year player. You never want to see that. But it’s a blessing in disguise. Everything happens for a reason, and we’re moving forward from it.”