Devin McCourty: “We all knew” Malcolm Butler wasn’t starting

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 19, 2018, 7:41 AM EST
Patriots safety Devin McCourty has heard all the theories. But unlike most people wondering why cornerback Malcolm Butler didn’t play defense in the Super Bowl, he had a hint it was coming.

“As far as I know, all of that is the furthest thing from the truth,” McCourty told Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com. “We all knew he wasn’t starting all week. That wasn’t a secret to the guys on the team.

“I get why people are fishing. The guy played 98 percent of the plays. I just hate that for him character-wise going into free agency. It’s just not true. As far as I know — and I was there all week — not one time did anything come up.”

Butler played 97.8 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps during the regular season. He played one snap of special teams in the Super Bowl, as the Patriots secondary was springing leaks left and right.

That led to a number of theories as to why the Patriots would do such a thing, including rumors of disciplinary causes. But coach Bill Belichick would only say that wasn’t the case, which didn’t satisfy most reasonable questioners.

“It sucked for him,” McCourty said. “He put a lot of time and effort in. However it falls, the last thing you want to do is not play a snap. To me, the worst part was to see all that [anonymous] stuff come out after.”

Butler has effectively said his goodbye to the Patriots, and changed his personal narrative. He was once the guy who had a game-winning interception in the Super Bowl against the Seahawks, and now he’s the guy who couldn’t get in the game for mysterious reasons. McCourty referred to him as a “great teammate,” but that’s a past tense reference, as Butler’s headed to free agency.

42 responses to “Devin McCourty: “We all knew” Malcolm Butler wasn’t starting

  1. Next time of a big change in the secondary maybe the head coach should spend more time preparing for the super bowl instead of attending basketball games.

    Ok, you knew he wasn’t playing. But, why?

    At what point did his play become so horrendous that he was behind reserve safety Jordan Richards and career special teamer Johnson Bademosi. If they sustained an injury, would we have seen Amendola on D?
  5. McCourtey towing the Pats company line. I love a good company man, but NO ONE outside of New England / Pats fanboys buys what you’re selling.

    Something happened, and we’ll all know about it, one way or another, eventually. The story will come out, but probably once Butler signs somewhere else successfully, and not until after.

    For a guy who WON YOU ANOTHER SUPERBOWL to not play a snap, thats a joke.

  8. Remember after the Pats lost to the Ravens after the AFC championship game Bill wouldn’t speak to the media but sent a player out to do so instead?

    Remember who that player was?

    Devin McCourty.

    Sorry but I believe his view on the story as much as I believe any scripted response from the Patriots because that’s all this is.

    Butler wouldn’t be in tears at kickoff if he knew all week he wasn’t going to play.

  9. No matter who played DB, Foles threw some PERFECT passes for key plays that Malcolm Butler would have had no better coverage on. The TD to Jeffery was over good coverage by Rowe.

    When Bademosi missed the 3rd Down tackle, he was playing as a hybrid safety/LB subbed in for Jordan Richards. Malcolm wouldn’t have been covering him if he had been in the game.

    Time to move on to next season, the Eagles won by playing well, not on fluke miracle plays….and wringing hands over coulda shoulda woulda Butler is a dead end.

    Good luck and thank you again to Malcolm wherever he goes.

  10. Pat fan will soon see for themselves how overrated this guy really was.

    Good instincts obviously but just doesn’t have the size or the speed to be anything more than he is, a barely above average corner in this league. And if you think I’m being harsh, Pro Football Focus basically called him a role player.

    And if I’m Pat fan I’d wonder about his attitude too after the tear fest in front of a worldwide Super Bowl audience.

    If Butler was all that, Gilmore wouldn’t have been signed. Gilmore is better and it’s not close.

  12. McCourty’s ability to read Belichick’s mind is amazing. He’s apparently is the only one who can do it. If everybody knew it they forgot to tell Malcolm until the anthem started. Looks like McCourty is on a short lease. Darth Vader is not to be questioned in New England thats for sure.

  14. My favorite narrative was the one proposing that Butler was being disciplined for conduct and that the Patriots willfully made that sacrifice to send a message about their moral expectations. I’m still laughing about that one.

  15. Remember Pat fan – Butler was on the field in week 1. With Butler on the field there’s no reason to think the Eagles wouldn’t have done what Alex Smith and the Chiefs did.

    It’s comical how people talk about this benching like Belichick benched Deion Sanders in his prime. The coach with the 7 Super Bowl rings who has seen Butler play week in and week out knows a lot more about the sport than you do.

    Now cue the pathetic Pat fans calling me a hater. You guys really can’t handle any semblence of hard truth about your team.

  16. Case Closed. Can we move on , tired of hearing all these Pats fan making excuses. Philly was the better team, no question. Our Offense dominated the WHOLE game.

  19. If this is true, it makes the coach look even worse. With a disciplinary action, at least there is basis for a defense, not much but some. But for there to be no reason at all? Then this loss falls squarely on BB. Unless of course, They are lying .

    Ne can’t even get this story straight… was he missing curfew and with drugs?

    Doesn’t matter. NE choked this away like so many teams usually do against them

  20. No. I need something super simple to fit inside my super simple tiny vengeful brain.

    More simple. More septic. More dirt. More hurt. More vengeful. I want it and I want it now.

  21. Malcolm Butler was slowly getting worse as the season ended. Ending in Allen Hurns catching the most passes for the Jags in the AFC championship game on Butler. The Patriots were lucky to survive that game. Butler wasn’t getting re-signed and his play went down. Not to mention he was hospitalzed with the flu twice in Minnesota leading up to the super bowl. To say Butler would have made a difference in that super bowl is not accurate. Because Butler doesn’t do well covering Taller receivers. Jeffrey is 6’3. Smith is 6’0. So Gilmore or Rowe would have had Jeffrey from the get go. Butler would have covered Torrey Smith who only netted 49 yards, no touchdowns and only one 3rd down conversion. If anything, based on Butlers mediocre play the last few games, you could argue Torrey Smith would have caught even more balls on Butler.

  23. And they say the Pats aren’t a “feared organization”. Look at this puppet. Malcom Butler, Malcom X, Malcom in the Middle, it don’t matter, nobody was stopping my boy Alshon on that TD.

  24. Billy Belichek screwed up BIG TIME on not playing Butler, his massive ego got the best of him that day and he costed his team another ring….lol!

  25. And the finger pointing continues…!

    I’m not a fan of either team. For a player to come out and say, “we knew he wasn’t playing all week.” Let it go!

    No one likes a sore loser.

  26. I really question whether history will look on the Pats as favorably as Pat fan wants them to think.

    5 Super Bowl rings sounds nice, but we all know it’s also a product of playing in a watered down league, a conference where there is never any more than 3 really good teams in any given year, plus of course a laughably pathetic AFC Least division.

    They also lost 3 title games. 2 of those losses were to very inferior teams to them (Giants). Only the most recent loss was legit, as the Eagles really were the better football team. None of the Pats Super Bowls were dominating wins, the narrative around them all is the Pats could have easily lost them all and it’s true.

    They also lost some conference championship and playoff games where Brady was completely shut down. For a guy recognized by many as GOAT, and this being the era of passing, it makes you wonder why he was shut down as easily as he was in some of those games.

    And of course the Pats have had a lot of controversy around them too.

    Unfortunately, I believe that last part is what people will remember most about them. “That was a great team, but…..”

  28. Butler never got it out of his head that he stupidly rejected 7 mil per from BB this past spring. From there, his play was up and down and erratic all year. Throw in the flu and some more bad practices, and there you go.

  29. PresidentTrumpIsRightRespectYourCountryAndFlag says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:23 am
    I guess Belicheat sure taught MB a lesson didn’t he?
    Look the Eagles just scored again!!

    Umm, the Eagles D was worse than NE’s.

  30. I love that we live in a world where we believe we’re entitled to a response… and when we get one, it doesn’t fit with the narrative that we’ve created so we dismiss it.

    Do people ever knock on the door of other private enterprises and ask the CEO, “Hey, why’d you put Gary from Accounting in charge of that project?”

  31. flaccotoboldin says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:02 am
    McCourtey towing the Pats company line. I love a good company man, but NO ONE outside of New England / Pats fanboys buys what you’re selling.

    Something happened, and we’ll all know about it, one way or another, eventually. The story will come out, but probably once Butler signs somewhere else successfully, and not until after.

    For a guy who WON YOU ANOTHER SUPERBOWL to not play a snap, thats a joke.

    BB, McCourty are protecting Butler’s FA status. Clesrly, outside of the flu, something else happened to have BB lose trust in the guy. Butler’s crying was disturbing with regards to his mental state, without question. BB was right. Butler was in no way ementally prepared to play.

  32. Indefensible move on Belchick’s part. Seems like his ego got the best of him because he didn’t like the way Butler practiced the week before and didn’t like his attitude. You would think Belichick could put his ego in check for 1 more game, but he sabotaged his own team for what seemingly is a petty thing unless Belichick explains himself better. Kraft and all Patriot fans deserve a better answer from Belchick on why he apparently threw the game.

  33. Braz says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:15 am
    Pat fan will soon see for themselves how overrated this guy really was.

    Good instincts obviously but just doesn’t have the size or the speed to be anything more than he is, a barely above average corner in this league. And if you think I’m being harsh, Pro Football Focus basically called him a role player.

    And if I’m Pat fan I’d wonder about his attitude too after the tear fest in front of a worldwide Super Bowl audience.

    If Butler was all that, Gilmore wouldn’t have been signed. Gilmore is better and it’s not close.
    Gilmore is more talented but Butler outplayed him for much of the year.

  34. Butler had to have done something to not get in the game: Either be assessed as inadequate or a discipline issue that week.

    Those saying otherwise are actually saying Belichick “tried’ to lose the game. Child please.

  36. Anonymous??? The Patriots can’t get their stories straight.

    “That wasn’t the plan,” Rowe said during a postgame press conference after the team’s 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. “It wasn’t official until kickoff.”
    He was asked if he knew why Butler didn’t play.
    “No,” he said. “I had no idea.”

  38. Alshon Jeffrey beat the Patriots DB’s all game. No matter what the reason Belichick did not play Malcolm Butler it was a difference maker. Belichick has played a DB in a Super Bowl named Hobbs who had a hernia. Plaxico Burress beat him for the game winning touchdown. Belichick is a great coach but he makes mistakes also. Not playing Butler was a mistake that allowed the Eagles a better chance to win the Super Bowl!

  41. belichickdominatedjoemontana says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:50 am
    Malcolm Butler was slowly getting worse as the season ended. Ending in Allen Hurns catching the most passes for the Jags in the AFC championship game on Butler. The Patriots were lucky to survive that game. Butler wasn’t getting re-signed and his play went down. Not to mention he was hospitalzed with the flu twice in Minnesota leading up to the super bowl. To say Butler would have made a difference in that super bowl is not accurate. Because Butler doesn’t do well covering Taller receivers. Jeffrey is 6’3. Smith is 6’0. So Gilmore or Rowe would have had Jeffrey from the get go. Butler would have covered Torrey Smith who only netted 49 yards, no touchdowns and only one 3rd down conversion. If anything, based on Butlers mediocre play the last few games, you could argue Torrey Smith would have caught even more balls on Butler.
    An objective and well thought out post from a Pat fan.

    Well said and I agree with just about everything in it. It was a “football reason” just as 7 time Super Bowl winning Coach Belichick said.

    Good thing the Pats had Gilmore covering Westbrook on that 4th down pass from Bortles in the AFC Championship game. If that was Butler- he wouldn’t have had to worry about being benched in any Super Bowl game because TD Jags.

  42. I grew up in the 50’s and 60’s when what the head coach said was all that mattered. People who think that Malcom Butler was done wrong by Belichick are not only wrong, they don’t know NFL history.
    One of the most historically remembered games is the 1967 NFL Championship game between the Packers and Cowboys. It is called the “Ice Bowl”. In that game, the unsung hero of the game was a FB named Chuck Mercein. The Packers signed him in mid-season after the Giants had cut him. They had lost both of their starting RB’s at that time — Jim Grabowski and Elijah Pitts — so Lombardi — who was the HC and GM — picked up Mercein.
    On the final drive — which is the most famous drive in NFL history, few people remember that it was Chuck Mercein who was the real hero. He gained 34 yards of the 68 total yards the Packers got when Bart Starr scored the winning TD.
    So — what happened to Mercein? Five minutes before kick off in the first Super Bowl, Lombardi told Mercein he was benching him in favor of Ben Wilson. Lombardi said Wilson had played at USC and was used to hot weather, and he had fresher legs. Mercein did not get one snap in that Super Bowl and finished his career with the Jets.
    Mercein was angry and disappointed for many years, but now he says looking back, Lombardi was right. He says he was a little banged up after the Ice Bowl and that Wilson had a very good game in the Super Bowl making key blocks for Bart Starr.
    So — memo to Butler and all those who are ranting about this — the head coach has the right to start whomever he wants — even if it turns out to be the wrong decision. In Belichick’s case, he’s right a heckuva lot more than he’s wrong, too.
    So Butler needs to get over it and so do those who are blasting Belichick over it.

