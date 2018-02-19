DirecTV raises price for NFL Sunday Ticket

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 19, 2018, 9:51 AM EST
Being a hard-core NFL fan is getting more expensive.

DirecTV is raising prices on its NFL Sunday Ticket package, which is the only way to watch every NFL game. The retail price will reach an all-time high of $293.94 in 2018, with the package that includes Red Zone Channel increasing to $395.95.

Many subscribers don’t pay full price, as DirecTV often offers discounts to entice new subscribers, or to convince current subscribers to renew. But the base price of the package is higher than ever.

And that may point to the future of the NFL on television: For many years, the NFL has thrived by reaching as broad an audience as possible. But with audiences shrinking the last two years and advertising revenue down last year, the league may seek to make more money off fans who are paying more money to see games. That includes fans who buy the Sunday Ticket package and fans who pay for the cable Red Zone Channel.

Although there were scattered reports of people canceling Sunday Ticket last year to protest players protesting during the national anthem, DirecTV can likely continue to raise Sunday Ticket prices for some time and lose few subscribers. It remains a popular package, one that millions of fans think is well worth a few hundred dollars a year.

  1. I’ve had Sunday Ticket since it was offered. Between NFL Network constantly showing highlights, and team website doing the same, if it gets to much higher I’m cancelling it. I only have direct tv for the Sunday Ticket, so if that goes, so does Direct TV.

  2. I still think the league could make more money by selling games as pay-per-view one-offs. Or how about selling just one team’s season, online? I’m an out of market Ravens fan, I’d pay $129 or something to stream just the Ravens games. The alternative is that they get nothing from me. The reason anyone would have to pay $400 is specifically to subsidize the current dying television model.

  3. The pricing has gotten out of hand. There’s no reason everyone shouldnt be able to watch each and every game every sunday for free. Is the nfl not making enough from the ridiculous amount of commercials and sponsors? Bleed the middle class more.

    Nothing but greed from the nfl and directv/at&t

  4. The main problem with this package is most people are probably not that interested in seeing every game being played on Sundays (which they cannot actually do), but rather are just fans of a specific team and want to see that team’s games each Sunday. If DirecTV, or some other provider, were to offer something ala-carte, I think that would be more beneficial to the subscribers. It might not even hurt their ROI figures as much as they think, as I would guess a number of potential Sunday Ticket subscribers might be willing to pay a lower price to watch their team play each week, rather than the 300.00 full price to watch each game.

  7. Well there’s a surprise. I will never understand why you can’t just purchase “Your” Team and not all. It seems to be a ridiculous prospect . I can remember when HD first got going in about 2006 or so. I had the ticket, then they wanted to charge me $100 extra for the games in HD. I will never understand why you can’t just get Your team for a lot less cash. Monopoly much?

