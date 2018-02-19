Dolphins could pursue C.J. Anderson again if Broncos release him

Getty Images

C.J. Anderson almost became a Dolphin two years ago. The Broncos, though, matched Miami’s offer sheet.

Now, two years later, the Broncos could make the running back a salary-cap casualty as he has a $4.5 million salary cap number for 2018. His release would free up nearly $5 million for the Broncos to pursue Kirk Cousins.

If the Broncos part ways with Anderson, the Dolphins again could have interest, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Anderson played for Dolphins coach Adam Gase when Gase ran the Denver offense.

Anderson, who turned 27 earlier this month, set career highs in 2017 with 245 carries for 1,007 yards. He also caught 28 passes for 224 yards.

The Dolphins, who traded Jay Ajayi during the season, could lose Damien Williams, who is scheduled to become a free agent.