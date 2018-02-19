Eagles to interview Duce Staley, Mike Groh for coordinator position

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson will interview Duce Staley and Mike Groh for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position, Tim McManus of ESPN reports. Staley and Groh both will interview Monday.

McManus said Pederson has no immediate plans to interview any external candidates.

Staley said during Super Bowl week he is ready to become an offensive coordinator. Staley, 42, joined the Eagles’ staff in 2011, working with Andy Reid, Chip Kelly and Pederson.

Groh, the son of former Jets head coach Al Groh, joined the Eagles staff as wide receivers coach a year ago. The 46-year-old previously served as the Bears wide receivers coach (2013-15) and the Rams wide receivers coach (2016).

The Eagles lost offensive coordinator Frank Reich last week after the Colts hired him as their head coach. Pederson, though, will continue to call the plays in Philadelphia.