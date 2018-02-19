Eddie George ready to see Derrick Henry get his chance

Getty Images

Speculation began soon after DeMarco Murray‘s knee injury in Week 16 that the Titans could move on without him. Murray, 30, has two years remaining on his contract but with no more guaranteed money.

Murray’s base salary of $6.25 million in 2018, combined with the emergence of Derrick Henry, makes Murray a cap-casualty candidate.

Former Titans running back Eddie George, for one, is campaigning for the team to make Henry the feature back next season.

“He’s got to get more opportunities,” George said, via Jason Wolf of The Tennessean. “He’s got to be given an opportunity to be the guy, and allow the game to come to him, versus him trying to show improvement, make something big happen and show that he’s worthwhile in this league. Because when you’re in that position, the second guy in, you don’t know when you’re going to get your opportunities. You want to make the most of it.”

Henry, 24, led the Titans with 744 yards on 176 carries and scored five rushing touchdowns. He set a postseason single-game franchise record with 191 yards from scrimmage against the Chiefs and gained 49 yards from scrimmage against the Patriots.