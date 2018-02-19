Jets apparently ready to let Ben Ijalana test free agency

Getty Images

The Jets apparently are ready to let offensive tackle Ben Ijalana become a free agent, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. The Jets faced a Monday deadline to exercise a $500,000 option bonus and have not done so.

It is not a surprise since the option would have triggered a $4.5 million base salary for 2018.

The Jets will save $4.7 million on the cap but could lose the swing tackle by letting him test the market. He started 13 games in 2016 and none in 2017, though he played 11 games last season.

The team is expected to carve out more cap room by cutting defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson and running back Matt Forte among others.