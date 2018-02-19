Jets have to decide on Ben Ijalana option

Getty Images

The Jets are hoping to spend big money this offseason, in their effort to find a quarterback.

And while they have a sizable war chest of cap space, they’re probably going to create a little more today.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, today’s their deadline to pick up a $500,000 option on backup tackle Ben Ijalana‘s contract for next season, which would pay him $4.5 million in base salary.

It’s unlikely they’d do that for a reserve tackle at this point, though they might want to bring him back as a free agent.

The Jets figure to carve even more cap room and cash off the books, as they’re expected to cut defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, running back Matt Forte and others.