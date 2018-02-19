LeGarrette Blount on Eagles return: It’s early, so we’ll see

Getty Images

Running back LeGarrette Blount won his second Super Bowl in as many years when the Eagles knocked off the Patriots earlier this month and became part of a select group of players who won those Super Bowls with two different teams.

Blount isn’t signed for 2018, so he could have a chance at making it three straight in three different uniforms. During an appearance on NFL Network, Blount didn’t sound like that was his priority this offseason.

Blount said he loves playing for the Eagles and is especially fond of running backs coach Duce Staley.

“It’s early, so we’ll see,” Blount said. “Obviously, I like it a lot there. They like me a lot there. It’s a mutual respect and mutual agreement thing about how we feel about each other. You guys know how I feel about the guys, the team. I love those guys. I can’t stay enough about Duce just for the simple fact of how well I was coached there and how good he helped me understand things. I feel like Duce is one of the best running back coaches, one of the best coaches I’ve ever had in my entire life. Obviously, I want to be a part of that for a while so we’ll see how it goes.”

The depth that the Eagles have in the backfield will have a role in how things play out for Blount. They’ll have Jay Ajayi in the fold for the entire offseason after a midseason trade brought him to Philly and Corey Clement showed in the Super Bowl how much he can bring to the offense as well.

Blount, who made $1.25 million for the 2017 season, remained productive after Ajayi arrived and there were no issues about sharing the backfield load. That would seem to work in his favor, but, as Blount noted, it’s a bit too early to draw any conclusions.