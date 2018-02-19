Mayfield keeps trying to avoid Manziel comparisons

Getty Images

Many continue to compare Johnny Manziel to Baker Mayfield. And that continues to bother Baker Mayfield.

“We’re two completely different people,” Mayfield said Monday, via the Associated Press. “I’ve always been a team-oriented guy. Not saying that Johnny wasn’t. But I’ve quickly earned the respect of my teammates because of how I worked.

“I wasn’t given the natural talent that Johnny had. Because he’s a talent. And there’s a reason he got taken in the first round, amazing player. We’re just not the same mentally. Just wired differently.”

Mayfield is trying to walk a fine line between making sure he’s not viewed as another Manziel without saying anything that would be regarded as offensive about Manziel. It’s impossible to do both, however.

If Mayfield is going to say, “I’m not Manziel,” Mayfield shouldn’t run from the fact that he’s trying not to be compared to Manziel for the negative reasons, including off-field issues or a substandard work ethic. Mayfield’s only alternative will be to respond to any Manziel comparisons by saying, “I understand why people would try to make comparisons to past players. But I’m my own person, and anyone who takes the time to get to know me will realize that.”

Whatever his strategy, Mayfield needs one. With teams sensing that the comparisons to Manziel may bother Mayfield, making those comparisons — repeatedly — during meetings with Manziel at the Scouting Combine and elsewhere will be the most efficient way to bust through the faςade and get to the real guy, especially if there’s a temper that will be triggered by enough direct references to and questions about Manziel.