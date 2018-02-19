Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills S Jordan Poyer is now a married man.

Running through some potential replacements for WR Jarvis Landry should he leave the Dolphins.

If he retired now, would Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski make the Hall of Fame?

A look back at how some current Jets performed at the combine.

Perusing recent mock drafts to see who the Ravens are projected to take.

Should the Bengals try to bring RB Rex Burkhead back in free agency?

An argument against the Browns signing QB Kirk Cousins.

Steelers fans weigh in on what the team should do with RB Le'Veon Bell.

It’s a good time to learn about Texans LB Gimel President.

A new defensive approach is part of the changes to the Colts this offseason.

A look at whether the Jaguars should be thinking about extensions for their football braintrust.

The Titans hope T Jack Conklin will be ready for the start of the regular season.

Pushing for Broncos owner Pat Bowlen to make the Hall of Fame.

A review of last week for the Chiefs is heavy on LB Derrick Johnson.

One In-N-Out Burger employee was excited about serving Raiders QB Derek Carr.

Breaking down the Chargers offensive line.

Will Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence get a long-term deal?

How will the Giants handle the cornerback position in 2018?

Suggesting a few defensive players that the Eagles should have in mind for the draft.

Assessing whether the Redskins should draft a running back in the early rounds.

Grading the work of the Bears defensive line.

Lions PR Jamal Agnew is an example of a player who didn’t need the Scouting Combine to make it to the NFL.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was at the Daytona 500.

The top highlights from the 2017 Vikings defensive linemen.

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett isn’t satisfied with being near the top of the list of tackles for losses.

Panthers LB Thomas Davis was a surprise wedding guest recently.

What will the Saints do at fullback in 2018?

Buccaneers WR Adam Humphries does well gaining yards after the catch.

New Cardinals defensive coordinator Al Holcomb has some talent to work with in Arizona.

The Rams made big moves on the offensive line last year, but what’s in store this year?

LB Rueben Foster’s legal issues have created a tough situation for the 49ers.

A couple of Seahawks running backs could benefit from new homes.