Pats give Lawrence Guy $500,000 after his narrowly misses incentive

The Eagles aren’t the only team handing out Super Bowl cookies. The other team that made it to the championship gave one of its players who barely missed a playing-time incentive the money he would have earned, apparently for nothing in return.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that defensive lineman Lawrence Guy received a $500,000 bonus after falling 0.2 percent short of a 55-percent playing-time threshold that would have paid him that same amount.

Per Reiss, Guy finished at 54.8 percent. A reduced workload in the later stages of the regular-season finale contributed to the outcome for Guy.

Here’s the part where we say that others who narrowly missed incentives (whoever they are) may want similar treatment, along with anyone else who outperformed his contract en route to the team’s 10th Super Bowl appearance. Of course, we’ve already said that Fake Don Yee has a point about Tom Brady; at $14 million for 2018, the quarterback deserves a new contract, immediately.