Pats’ struggles in dime defense made Malcolm Butler’s absence more conspicuous

More than two weeks after Super Bowl LII, the game’s biggest mystery still hasn’t been solved. It may never be.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler dressed for the game, but he contributed to only one play, on special teams. He took no snaps on defense.

Safety Devin McCourty has said that the team knew Butler wasn’t “starting.” The real question is whether McCourty or anyone else knew Butler wouldn’t be playing.

Whatever the reason for Butler being available to play but not playing, his absence became more and more conspicuous because the defense struggled to stop the Philadelphia passing game.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com points out that the Patriots struggled in dime defense during the first two quarters, allowing the Eagles to complete six of nine passes for 135 yards, and also surrendering a 26-yard run. On third down, the Eagles completed six of eight passes against the dime defense during the first half.

During a 30-minute halftime, the Patriots decided (per Reiss) to yank safety Jordan Richards from the dime defense, putting not Malcolm Butler but Johnson Bademosi in his place.

Butler played 98 percent of the defensive snaps in the regular season. None in the Super Bowl, where the decision to replace Richards with Bademosi in the dime defense means that the Patriots didn’t regard Butler as being among the seven best defensive backs for Super Bowl Sunday.

Given that coach Bill Belichick never has much to say about pretty much anything, chances are that we’ll never know the whole truth about why Butler received one of the 46 game-day roster spots (at the expense of guys like Kenny Britt and Alan Branch) but didn’t receive a single chance to play defense.

  1. Indefensible move on Belchick’s part. Seems like his ego got the best of him because he didn’t like the way Butler practiced the week before and didn’t like his attitude. You would think Belichick could put his ego in check for 1 more game, but he sabotaged his own team for what seemingly is a petty thing unless Belichick explains himself better. Kraft and all Patriot fans deserve a better answer from Belchick on why he apparently threw the game.

  3. Theory: Belichick tells Butler he is not starting because Belichick wants to defend the run with larger DBs (in hindsight, outsmarting himself). Butler responds to not starting by telling Belichick what he really thinks of that decision, and Belichick responds to that “insubordination” by benching him for the entire game.
    I can’t think of another explanation.
    If it was disciplinary, he would not be active. If it was based on football, Belichick would have recalibrated at halftime.

  4. When emotions override logic, is when we people go to jail or other major mistakes are made.

    BB and co.’s egos got in the way. I don’t care if a player called me the biggest dirtbag on the planet, he would have played and been cut the next day. Points can be made in other ways but for the rest of is the WTH, didn’t take too long. Supposed to win right?

    If you’re going to cheat (the walkthroughs, call it cheating, call it whatever) you’re going to take the high road now? I guess ‘team first’ is above ‘win first’.

    The fanbase is way more interested in ‘win first’. You’ve already established the team first and winning, I don’t know what point needed to be made unless this was a screw you moment building up from Butler wanting to get paid and Gilmore getting the money.

  5. Malcolm might well have made a couple plays the other guys didn’t and made the difference, we’ll never know.

    Woulda shoulda coulda doesn’t matter.

    Eagles played their hearts out, earned the victory against the players Belichick chose to putout there and the kudos that come with it.

  6. You draft Aaron Hernandez who had more red flags than a Chinese parade, and yet Butler made you this angry?

    Reggie Nelson knows what Hernandez did in Florida. I know, U Miami/UF players but they were together one fateful evening. I still think it took Nelson years to become very good because he was on shady ground too and finally grew up.

  8. Pats exuded overconfidence this time around and the Eagles weren’t having it. Eagles showed up with the intention of knocking out the champion.

  9. Belicheat blew it plain and simple! His stubbornness cost his team a Super Bowl. No sound football reason exists. He is a great coach but he is NOT infallible as history will now forever judge this as a stain on his legacy. The Giants won their two SBs against the Pats, but the Pats LOST this game against the Eagles.

  10. Patriot fans: ok, if Malcolm Butler had played, the Patriots would have won…now, try not to cry yourself asleep tonight…having said that, in the only game that will ever matter, this year’s SB winner were the Eagles…

  11. “means that the Patriots didn’t regard Butler as being among the seven best defensive backs for Super Bowl Sunday”. Come on, let’s not complicate this. It CLEARLY means that Butler did something that crossed a line that Belichick deems to be uncrossable. This was discipline of some sort, nothing more, nothing less. Belichick has called it a “football decision” BECAUSE HE DIDN’T WANT TO BADMOUTH THE PLAYER PUBLICLY, and the only reason this has been pressed a lot further than that is because Butler didn’t follow the Patriot M.O. and also keep quiet about it (usually, these stories in New England die because nobody says anything). If you think this was a football decision, you’re naive. AND IF YOU THINK BELICHICK WAS FOOLISH TO MAKE THIS MOVE, you’re a fool who knows nothing about leading men. If you want to run a tight-enough ship to get the job done, you MUST set standards and then hold to them. We don’t know precisely what NE’s standards are (which is why when stupid fans try to compare this decision to other Patriot decisions, those fans are being arrogant as heck…they don’t know the rules in NE), but the team has standards. Butler did something he REALLY shouldn’t have, and this was the result, end of story, move on.

  13. Could it be the genius just totally messed up? And if Seattle had run the ball and Atlanta could have made one play to hold onto a 25 point lead, the genius would have three rings instead of five? Not to mention the one he got against the Rams from taping the walk through?

  15. It’s simple, Butler was sick and didn’t travel with the team to Minny, he left a day later. Bill didn’t like the way he handled the illness, probably wanted him to “tough it out” and travel with the team. In Bill’s mind Butler was 1. Less than 100% 2. Missing reps/meetings 3. Not following the ‘Patriot Way’.

    They weren’t on the same page, Butler “freelanced” and Bill thought he was putting himself above the team ahead of the biggest game of the season. Boom – You’re benched, pal. Butler probably figured there was no way Bill would bench him, so he went ahead with his delayed travel plans. Bad call.

