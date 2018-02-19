Report: Jets will pay “whatever it takes” to get Kirk Cousins

Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2018, 10:48 AM EST
The Jets apparently want Kirk Cousins. They apparently want him badly enough that they’re willing to break the bank for him.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets are “willing to pay whatever it takes” to get him.

This report comes amid a belief that the Jets may be willing to fully guarantee Cousins’ deal. The notion of paying “whatever it takes” becomes far more open-ended than that, especially since there’s no way of knowing what it will take until knowing what another team will pay.

If there’s at least one other team willing to make a similar commitment, the end result could be an auction that drives the market well north of $30 million per year. Assuming, of course, that Cousins would want to actually play for one of the teams willing to break the bank.

During a Super Bowl-week visit to PFT Live, Cousins seemed to suggest that he’s willing to take less to win, while also acknowledging that plenty of winning teams have expensive quarterbacks. Last year, he seemed to suggest that his goal is to make as much as possible.

“[T]here’s other quarterbacks that come after you and it would be almost a selfish move to hurt future quarterbacks who get in a position to have a contract,” Cousins said in January 2017. “And if you don’t take a deal that’s fair to you, then you’re also taking a deal that’s not fair to them and you’re setting them back as well. So there’s different reasons. You just do the best you can.”

Cousins will be doing better than the best any quarterback has ever done, whether it’s with the Jets or another team. Barring a third straight franchise tag from his current team (which remains unlikely, and likely would be scrapped via a grievance), Cousins will become the first healthy franchise quarterback on the right side of 30 to become a free agent in nearly a quarter-century of free agency. Given the $44 million he has made over the last two years, his next deal could push his career earnings toward a quarter-billion.

60 responses to “Report: Jets will pay “whatever it takes” to get Kirk Cousins

  2. No thanks. Already cancelled Directv for raising prices, I will dump my Jets fandom if they sign this Neil O’Donnel clone.

  4. Hey Jets. He’s not that good. Don’t do something stupid that you will later regret.

    Oh wait a minute. I forgot. These are the Jets.

    Luckily for Cousins, there’s two high rollers at the table. Both Cleveland and the Jets are flush with cash and it’s burning a hole in their pockets.

    A competent Cousins would take the Browns to respectability. However, he would make the overarching Jets into a contender. Plus they could then draft a top tier position player at #6 instead of playing QB roulette.
  11. There is no way Cousins is worth 30m fully guaranteed…that will cripple any teams ability to get anyone decent around him.

  12. I guess we will find out pretty quickly how important winning is to Kirk Cousins. Taking $30M+ from a bad team with lots of holes to fill would be a good indicator. No team tying up that percentage of their cap in one player will be able to consistently surround him with quality talent, especially a team that needs to add quality talent just about everywhere.

  13. Oh gosh. Just when I though my Patriots might have some competition building in the AFC East a team starts looking how to get into cap hell. Oh well. The Bills might still make it interesting.

  15. Wow! I seem to recall the Jets Fans going comment crazy when Tannehill signed for $12.8M that balloons to $17M a few years ago. Over the past few years the pay has gone crazy. It will cost well over $25M p/y guessing $130M. Being that both QB’s are “just north of average” if I may use a quote above. This make it seems like Miami got a bargain… and after this year he can dropped for nothing. Insane! Please do it, please do it!

  17. Nobody has hit the lottery more than Cousins….

    You aren’t kidding. It’s mostly the Redskins fault but he’s going to have a biggest 3 year paydays in history just for being an average QB.

  18. Bring McCown back on a multi-year deal where he starts next season and mentors whoever the Jets decide to draft in the first round. Then he can serve as a more than qualified backup for the remainder of his contract, or play it out as a starter (which he has proven he can do) if the Jets pick ends up being a bust.

  20. Cleveland is going to offer this guy $50 million in year one, just watch.

    I think New York is the last place I would want to be if I were the highest paid QB in NFL history.

    I’d personally go to Denver or Arizona. Jacksonville and Minnesota could be dark horses as well.

  21. I don’t understand this.

    Why is Kirk Cousins going to get the biggest contract of all time?

    9th in Yards per Attempt in 2017. A touchdown to interception ratio of about 2:1. In 2016 Yards per Attempt was 3rd, and another 2:1 TD to INT ratio.

    This was with better offensive talent than he will have with the Jets.

    New York should trade its picks this year, trade whatever pieces they can, tank this season and give the new coach 2019 cap space and multiple picks to assemble a winning program.

  22. hope the jets win, that way the cards don’t have to fret over getting him. to much money, to little value.

  23. The only reason Cousins will be getting so much money is because so many teams are desperate for a quarterback. He’s a solid NFL quarterback at best but he’s shown no ability to raise the level of play of the people around him. Do you know why young, healthy franchise quarterbacks don’t become free agents? Because the team they’re on wants to keep them. Cousins’ own team preferred trading assets for an older, slightly better than mediocre quarterback who will get almost as much money as Cousins. GMs might want to think about that for a minute before they open their wallets. I have a feeling they will.

  25. Such a Jets move, break the bank for a guy who never won a big game, where is the upside with cousins over McCown? And I guess Hackenberg and Petty didn’t work out either.

  26. 700levelvet says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Nobody has hit the lottery more than Cousins….
    Actually, quite a few lottery winners have won more than Kirk Cousins..

  28. If Cousins goes to the Jets then he clearly only cares about $$. There will be no cheering in Mudville and the Mudville Jets will ruin football for the next 5-10 years or longer when teams can’t afford to add talent around the QB and as long as Brady is still playing for 15 mil, the Patriots will continue to dominate. Thanks Jets for ruining football – you don’t have a team that can compete now. Adding Cousins won’t help the cause. Even the best pilot can’t fly a plane that’s missing wings and an engine.

  30. Here is the list of QBs better than Kirk Cousins (in no particular order):
    Tom Brady
    Aaron Rogers
    Carson Wentz
    Ben Rothliesberger
    Jared Goff
    Russell Wilson
    Drew Brees
    Cam Newton
    Nick Foles (the hardware says it’s true)
    DeShaun Watson
    Andrew Luck
    Jimmy Garoppolo
    Matt Ryan
    Mathew Stafford

    Here are Kirk’s comparables:
    Jameis Winston
    Marcus Marriota
    Dak Prescott
    Andy Dalton
    Philip Rivers
    Derek Carr
    Joe Flacco
    (And, ironically) Alex Smith

    Buyer Beware….

  32. Cousins will be signing in Denver. He’s leaving a dumpster fire franchise with a terrible owner, so why would he sign with another one with the same issues? Denver has a great owner, a solid GM, is a great franchise, and is only 2 years removed from a Super Bowl win. Cousins already said money isn’t a major factor. Stability is his biggest concern and Denver can offer it in spades.

  33. Better defense there than in Washington, I’d also argue a little better supporting cast on offense, at the very least different. This will push the rest of the division, Buffalo had better be looking long and hard at McCarron. Tyrod Taylor can not compete with Brady and Cousins.

  34. “And if you don’t take a deal that’s fair to you, then you’re also taking a deal that’s not fair to them and you’re setting them back as well. ….”

    Of course ……. Think of the children!

  36. The notion of paying “whatever it takes” becomes far more open-ended than that, especially since there’s no way of knowing what it will take until knowing what another team will pay.

    Last season Jay Cutler got 10 mil and there were no other buyers.

  37. Clearly they did not read “The Art of the Deal” when it comes to negotiating. They are probably bidding against themselves at this point … knowingly.

    Jets being Jets again and I’m OK with that.

  38. ironsides says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:39 am
    The notion of paying “whatever it takes” becomes far more open-ended than that, especially since there’s no way of knowing what it will take until knowing what another team will pay.

    Last season Jay Cutler got 10 mil and there were no other buyers.
    In case you haven’t been paying attention, $10m is pure chicken feed in the current QB market. It’s less than 2/3 of what Mike Glennon got.

  40. As usual, it’s funny I want to win. So we will see when he selects the Browns or Jet claiming “they assured me they would get the pieces” vs they paid me the most. Denver fan here & we had a nice run with Peyton but no way does Elway get in on this mess. Get us Case or Nick Foles or even Smith ( remember he isn’t signed by the Skins. They can sign & trade him day 1.

  41. i am tempted to think that this is an intentionally leaked report as per some sort of intricate overall strategy being employed by the front office (eg. getting potential competitors to overbid, or masking their true intentions to make a run at mccarron, etc). then i remember that these are my Jets….

  42. If Cousins will be paid the highest, then a guy like Aaron Rodgers should get a double digit percentage of the Packers.

  43. As a Patriots fan, I welcome this move. Another mediocre QB in our division that will be owned by Belichick twice a year.

  45. KC is a stat king who plays in a QB friendly offense built around his limited skill set. No matter whether he has lots of talent around him (2016) or lots of injuries on his side of the ball (2017) he is a choking dog when you need him the most. Terrible long ball, gets happy feet in the pocket and and cannot carry his team and has never won a big game. And you want to give him 15% of your cap?

    KC speaks out of both sides of his mouth. Says on numerous occasions that it’s not about the money but refuses to negotiate at all in the last two years and also says on numerous occasions that he just wants to test free agency. Whomever pays him will be sorely mistaken and it will haunt their cap for years. Please make it be the Jets as the NY media would eat him alive after he throws some of his patented 4th qtr picks.

  46. Case Keenum battled Nick Foles for the NFC Championship this year and then Nick went on to win the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP.

    As that sinks in… I can’t help but wonder if paying top money for a top quarterback is how you get it done these days.

    Was Brady ever being paid top money? I don’t think so.

    The Seahawks have been one or two players away from the Super Bowl since Russell Wilson got paid. Almost but not quite for the Seahawks ever since… it’s almost like there’s a correlation.

    Maybe it has more to do with having such big contracts on the defense but the timing really can’t be denied.

    What’s going to happen to them when Russell Wilson wants 30 million.

    Speaking of Tom Brady, if what Cousins said is true about taking as much as you can and doing it out of respect for the other quarterbacks in the league why didn’t Tom come out and say the same thing that cousins just did about taking as much as you possibly can? Rhetorical question. Seems to me Cousins is just a Me Me guy and doesn’t care about winning a championship while Tom Brady was the guy who understood taking 20 instead and having a team around you gave you a chance to be the goat.

    I would rather have 20 million and a Superbowl ring or two than 30 million and nothing but losing. The comment about taking as much money as you can for the next quarterback in line is laughable when you really think about it.

  47. All the attention and leg humping over Cousins has me perplexed. He’s a serviceable quarterback but he’s no superstar.

  49. From teh Jets point of view, they will have close to 100Mm to spend once they cut Wilkerson so I ask all of you –

    What will they spend all that on if not Cousins and a couple of Olinemen? (Norwell and Richburg)
    And they will still have plenty left over.

    Its not like they will be able to use 100MM and sign 6 good 12MM/year players at reasonable prices. Free Agency = over paying.

    Alternatively the Jets can draft a QB, still sign some Olinemen, and a CB or pass rusher, and roll forward a good chunk of money for the future.

    I LOVE Cousins comment about “Owing” it to other future QBs to get as much as he can. HE owes it to his family not to the rest of the world. We owe it to our families to get the best deal we can, we don’t owe it to others in the trade. It would be “selfish” to take less? Like Brady and Peyton Manning with Denver, because they want to win?

  50. Cousins and Alex Smith have virtually the same statistical data. But lets all act like they are night and day apart because it’s fun to crap all over stuff when you yourself have accomplished nothing.

  51. Cousins will become the first healthy franchise quarterback on the right side of 30 to become a free agent in nearly a quarter-century of free agency.

    Cousins is on the LEFT side of 30. Brett Favre and Peyton Manning were both on the right side of 30 when they became free agents.

  52. doing this may scare some teams away, so there are fewer teams that may try to outbid the Jets and in the process saving them some money. Also makes it more likely that a good team that may be more attractive to Cousins may not even bother wasting time bidding for him.

  53. in one fell swoop the Redskins have been able to make the Jets irrelevant for years to come. There are far too many holes in the roster to tie up all this salary cap for the foreseeable future. As a former New Yorker speaking to the Jets, don’t do it. Make a fair offer and if it doesn’t work, hope someone else in the AFC east mortgages their future for him. Build a solid team and it will be easier to attract a quality QB. In the meantime, journeymen are making things exciting these days.

  54. You B. Crazy says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Cousins will be signing in Denver. He’s leaving a dumpster fire franchise with a terrible owner, so why would he sign with another one with the same issues? Denver has a great owner, a solid GM, is a great franchise, and is only 2 years removed from a Super Bowl win. Cousins already said money isn’t a major factor. Stability is his biggest concern and Denver can offer it in spades.
    Unfortunately, the ship with Wade Phillips on it sailed from Denver, so their window has already slammed shut.

  55. All of you “experts”, laughable. Cousins is “system” QB, he runs a QB friendly offense, he’s not the best, blah blah blah. He can be a top-12 QB. Last I checked, 12 teams make the playoffs. And upon further review, Tyrod Taylor, Marcus Mariota, Blake Bortles and Jared Gofff all started playoff games. He is better than 3 of those 4, easily. I love the sound of my voice, but at least make informed statements.

  56. granadafan says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:52 am

    If Cousins will be paid the highest, then a guy like Aaron Rodgers should get a double digit percentage of the Packers.
    ——————–

    They’ll just give him stock options.

  58. The smart move by the Jets or any team is to simply let someone else overpay him. Once no offers roll in, he will either initiate contact at a weakened position or not play/get paid at all. This is Kirk Cousins we are talking about here, not a 30 year old Brady, Brees or Rodgers. There is no reason to pay him that much. Kirk’s position seems to be that he can start a trend that launches future contracts soaring much higher than they already are. What I’m talking about here is the flip side to that position. Why pay Kirk $30+M for something Alex Smith, Nick Foles and others can do for $20M? What is it in Cousin’s body of work that suggests he is a transcendent QB capable of taking a decent team and turning them into a championship team? Nothing. Nothing at all.

  59. jimmyjohns01 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Imagine Rodgers got out to the FA market. If Cousins with worth $30 million, Rodgers is what… $40 million?
    _________

    If Rodgers ever leaves, Green Bay will be indistinguishable from Sheboygan. What’s that worth?

  60. Michael E says:
    February 19, 2018 at 12:02 pm
    All the attention and leg humping over Cousins has me perplexed. He’s a serviceable quarterback but he’s no superstar.

    The NFL is a quarterback-needy league where teams will be desperate in finding that “special QB” that can win them the Super Bowl. Sadly, this means many will be overpaid. Cousins will definitely get overpaid, and so will Case Keenum and Aj McCarron.

Leave a Reply

