Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2018, 10:15 AM EST
The 49ers made quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the highest-paid player in NFL history based on seven career starts, five in Kyle Shanahan’s system. Someone will be paying quarterback A.J. McCarron based on four career starts.

Hovering over both is an important question: What will they do after defenses get enough film on them?

New quarterbacks and/or quarterbacks in new systems can thrive at first. Then, after four or five or six weeks, opposing defenses gather enough film to figure out what the quarterback is doing well, and how to force him away from his favorite plays and throws.

The question then becomes whether, when Plan A is shut down, the quarterback can execute Plan B, C, and/or D. The great ones can. The not-so-great ones can’t. Many in the middle need time to get to the point where they can move the ball and score points against a defense that knows enough to slow them down.

For Garoppolo and McCarron the question is what kind of quarterback will they be, once defenses figure out what they want to do and take it away? The 49ers already have placed a gigantic bet on Garoppolo being able to thrive once he has generated enough film to make it easier to game-plan against him. Whoever signs McCarron will be making a similar wager.

25 responses to “Will Garoppolo, McCarron be able to adjust once defenses see what they can do?

  1. And this is exaxctly why the niners have overpaid for an unproven commodity in Garrapolo. Should of made him sign a 1 year prove yourself deal before throwing the bank at him. Because lets be honest, he hasn’t done anywhere near enough to deserve the contract he has. If defenses do figure him out and he and his o coordinator don’t have the answers, San fran only have themselves to blame.

  4. Jimmy Garoppolo has the advantage of having Shanahan as his coach. He is known as having a great offensive mind. That has to be taken into consideration too. I have a feeling the 49ers will be able to make adjustments so Garoppolo can be very successful this year.

  5. This argument works both ways for Jimmy G; Jimmy won against good defenses with talent that came from my local flag-football team. The real questions is what will Jimmy do with real NFL talent.

    It’s true that Jimmy G got a huge contract, but remember he was scheduled for free agency and probably could have made more at auction. The 49ers had him “in camp” for a month and started him for five games against some decent competition, so I have to think they believe in him. Since his game revolves around accuracy, mobility and quick release, I think he will perform well next season.

    McCarron? What I don’t know about him could just about fit in the Grand Canyon.
  7. Oh ya, it’s a given that Jesus Garappolo will kick butt according to all these NFL experts, and the Niners will go 16-0 and cruise to win the Super Bowl……….no problem.

  9. What world am I in where Garappolo, Cousins and McCarron are (or soon to be) the highest paid players in the NFL????? Talk about speculation and futures trading!

  11. I think McCarron and Jimmy G are two different scenarios.

    First Jimmy G has been with the team that just signed him so they know more than other teams. McCarron will be going somewhere he has never been. Have to wonder why the bungels haven’t played him if he is a “Franchise” QB. Dalton is ok, but not great for sure.

    Second, Jimmy G has had starting success with 2 different teams and systems. Plus he considerably changed the quality of play of others on the 49ers. So he can win with a less than stellar cast around him. McCarron’s number were similar to Dalton’s at the time of his injury that allowed McCarron to start. So was he a product of the skill around him more than his own level of play? What Dalton has done suggested that McCarron can do well with good talent, but might struggle without it. Similar to Andy Dalton.

    I hope the Cardinals spend big money for A.J. only to figure this out after the fact!

  12. It’s funny when people talk about a traditional style quarterback like “ohh what about when defenses adjust to what he can do!”

    What a guy like Garoppolo does is make reads, throw with anticipation, and find the soft spots in coverage. HOW DOES A DEFENSE “ADJUST” TO THAT? It’s not like the read option or the wildcat where it’s some wrinkle to an offense, it’s not like Bob the 3rd who had one trick in his bag then couldn’t move the ball when dropping back and being forced to find windows in coverage.

    What a guy like Garoppolo does is adjust to you. There is no “oh he does this in this situation and that in that situation, there the riddle is solved he’s negated”. He can play the position any way he needs to and will simply take what the defense gives him.

    There is no way to “adjust” for guys like this, otherwise Tom Brady would have been “figured out” years ago. That’s the thing with a REAL quarterback: you know what they’re about, you know how they play, but they just execute to the point where you can’t stop them often enough to win.

  13. From what I’ve seen, Garoppolo looks like a good QB, and McCarron hasn’t shown me much. Small sample sizes, so I’m not adamant about either one. The question I’ve been asking myself is more about playing hurt. Once the season gets under way, most QB’s are playing with lots of bumps and bruises. Sore arms. Sore backs. Sore knees. Sore shoulders. Sore neck. Messed up fingers. Etc. Garoppolo hasn’t been touched. Everything we’ve seen so far, he’s been 100% healthy. When you’re 100% healthy you can set you feet and really get everything into your throws. Your hands and fingers feel five, so your touch is perfect. That doesn’t mean Jimmy can’t do it, it’s just that he hasn’t done it yet. I like the kid. I’m pulling for him. He’s mobile and has a really quick release, so that will help, but you can’t count on never getting hit.

  14. Not sure how much film will help teams figure out Garoppolo. He’s not a gimmick passer whose first instinct is to take off and run or a guy who constantly stares down his first read. He’s a conventional pocket passer who sits back and takes whatever the defense gives him, finds the open guy and throws it with good accuracy and a lightning quick release.

    Not sure how many weaknesses defenses will be able to identify. The best strategy is still to knock him down. Beyond that, who knows? Especially with Kyle Shanahan calling the offense.

    McCarron? Who knows. He put up decent numbers while surrounded by stellar talent. His best career performance was against a 32nd ranked 49ers defense.

  15. The question then becomes whether, when Plan A is shut down, the quarterback can execute Plan B, C, and/or D. The great ones can. The not-so-great ones can’t.

    For Garoppolo’s sake I hope he does that better than his predecessor.

  16. I can’t speak for AJ however I believe Jimmy G will be ok because so many of his plays like the touchdown against Seattle were plays that broke down. He was able to scramble and rifle it into a tight window. I think he is the real deal!

  18. Garoppolo clearly played well and impressed people during his 5 game streak.

    But I’m sorry, I just don’t comprehend how you then go out and make him the HIGHEST paid QB. Ever.

    On the basis of 5 games? Really?

    I hope he is successful, and have no ill will towards him. (I do on the other hand dislike the stupid kneeling 49ers)

    That being said… I will NOT be surprised at ALL if he turns out to be an ordinary QB after there is more pressure on him and a full slate of games.

    #RobJohnson
    #ScottMitchell
    #BrockOsweiller

  19. Why didn’t McCarron beat Dalton for a starting job? Why didn’t Garoppolo beat a 40 year old QB that just lost a SB to a backup QB?

    It’s hard unseating the franchise guy no matter how good the guy in waiting is. There are a lot of politics involved and team chemistry to worry about.

  20. Beachie says:

    Jimmy Garoppolo has the advantage of having Shanahan as his coach. He is known as having a great offensive mind.
    LOL okay

  22. Lets just say I have a sneaking suspicion that Jimmy will be better than AJ.

    Garoppolo did very well in a small number of games. AJ did poorly in a small number of games.
    I’ll take Jimmy.

  24. Watch his college videos then his pro videos. His release is quicker. Everything is more compact and faster.

    I wouldn’t say night and day but you can see a talented player who took it to the next level.

  25. The thing that separates Jimmy G is how quick he read defenses. That’s not something you can game plan for.

