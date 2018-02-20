Alan Branch didn’t know Malcolm Butler wasn’t starting

Posted by Charean Williams on February 20, 2018, 5:45 PM EST
Getty Images

Patriots safety Devin McCourty said earlier this week that “we all knew [Malcolm Butler] wasn’t starting all week.” It remains unclear who “we” is, but defensive tackle Alan Branch said Tuesday he had no idea the Patriots had benched Butler for the Super Bowl.

“I didn’t know anything, honestly,” Branch said on WEEI during an appearance promoting the No Appetite For Bullying initiative. “On our team, gossip doesn’t travel.”

Butler played 97.8 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps during the regular season and 100 percent of the snaps during the first two postseason games. He played one snap of special teams in the Super Bowl.

Eric Rowe said in postgame interviews that he found out he was starting just before kickoff. Branch didn’t know until after the game started.

“I noticed [Butler] wasn’t in the game, but then again you never know the reason for what is going on at certain times in that organization, especially,” said Branch, who was one of the team’s inactives for the Super Bowl. “It’s neither here nor there.”

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Alan Branch didn’t know Malcolm Butler wasn’t starting

  1. I heard Malcom didn’t play because he cleaned out his locker before they even left for the Super Bowl and was walking around saying I’m going to “get paid”.

  7. Eagles fans and Patriots haters KNOW that Butler was the difference in the game.

    The Patriots 613 yards of offense would have been enough to win if one of our best DBs was in there where his entire team expected him to be. Without him in there the communication and coordination was negatively impacted.

    Belichick lost this game for the Pats.

    You all know it’s true.

  8. So Bill, why was Butler benched again for the SuperBowl game?

    Bill: Well the game has already been played.

    So what’s the reason again why he was benched.

    Bill: Well we are preparing for the draft now and we will take different things from that game and use that to better this franchise. Next question.

  10. No matter who started; who played or didn’t play. At the end of the game the Patriots would have had ball in their hall of fame QB’s hands mounting a game winning drive. It’s the Patriots championship formula.

    Haven’t they won or lost all of their Super Bowls on the last drive? It was the same scenario this Super Bowl. The Eagles just made a championship defensive play that forced a turnover.

    The Eagles just made more championship plays than the Patriots..period. Eagles made big time play after big time play, and Malcolm Butler wasn’t gonna change that. Now if he played Left Guard then I would be able to understand the outrage of him not the playing:

  11. envybreedsidiocy says:
    February 20, 2018 at 5:54 pm
    Eagles fans and Patriots haters KNOW that Butler was the difference in the game.

    The Patriots 613 yards of offense would have been enough to win if one of our best DBs was in there where his entire team expected him to be. Without him in there the communication and coordination was negatively impacted.

    Belichick lost this game for the Pats.

    You all know it’s true.
    ——————————————–
    My thoughts exactly!

  12. fanfrommontreal says:
    February 20, 2018 at 5:50 pm
    Was Branch aware that HE wasn’t starting?
    —————————–
    In the linked article he said he was informed on Friday before the game.

  13. patriots123456 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 5:50 pm
    I heard Malcom didn’t play because he cleaned out his locker before they even left for the Super Bowl and was walking around saying I’m going to “get paid

    /////////////////////////

    And you heard this from who?

  14. Lol thanks for sticking your neck out McCourty, we have some lovely parting gifts for you…oh wait! No we don’t because now everyone knows you’re gonna be stuck with whatever contract NE wants to stick with you for putting the company line before your fellow teammates!

  16. “Feels like this is bigger than the loss.”
    ________________

    In some respects it is bigger than the loss because simply losing a close game doesn’t hurt BB’s image at all but what happened here does. BB let his emotions get in the way–something he basically never does. What’s kept them on top for so long has been BB seeing everything as a business but here there’s no explanation beyond it getting personal. If it were punishment for rule breaking then Butler wouldn’t have been active for the game. If it was just Rowe getting the start then Butler ends up in the nickel packages. The only thing that explains what happened is Belichick wanting to send a message. And it backfired spectacularly. Even the greats screw up sometimes and this one was epic both for the terrible timing and how out of character it was.

  17. Can someone on PFT explain to me why Belichick would play Butler 98% of the time and then bench him for anything other than the best interest of the team? Bill played Asante Samuels knowing he forced the team’s hand to let him leave for free agency. Butler was very ill leading up to the super bowl. Bill may have felt Butler could play but was limited.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!