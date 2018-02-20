Andrew Luck has started throwing, says second surgery “not an option” right now

Posted by Charean Williams on February 20, 2018, 7:44 PM EST
Andrew Luck sounds more hopeful even than Frank Reich does about his return.

The Colts quarterback said he has started throwing, though he remains in the phase of building strength.

“I’m in the middle of sort of a little bit of throwing, strengthening and preparing my shoulder for the throw load of being an NFL quarterback,” Luck said in a pre-recorded interview with Sports Illustrated’s Peter King, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Luck missed all of last season but sounds encouraged by his rehab.

“I feel awesome. I really do,” Luck said. “I’m in a great place.”

Two weeks ago, General Manager Chris Ballard said Luck does not need a second surgery, and Luck confirmed Tuesday.

“That is not an option for me right now,” Luck said. “That ship has sailed in my mind as far as I’m concerned, which is a relief. I’m not going to lie.” “

8 responses to “Andrew Luck has started throwing, says second surgery “not an option” right now

  1. What is it about people who can’t speak? The guy went to Stanford. “I’m in the middle of sort of a little bit of throwing, strengthening and preparing my shoulder for the throw load of being an NFL quarterback.” Sort of?

    I think it is about time for people to come clean about what is going on in Indy. Not because there’s some requirement that they give this to the fans, but because the story is getting very old. Is he going to come back or no? And if he does, is he going to make better decisions?

  2. Sometimes the problem or issue with surgery on moving joints such as knees or shoulders is the scar tissue. His shoulder may be repaired, but he now has to work through the buildup of scar tissue.

  5. I don’t know. It seems like whenever he or management talks about more surgery, it’s never a definitive NO. It’s always “not right now” or “not at the moment” Not a Colts fan but I’m rooting for him.

  7. “That is not an option for me right now, that ship has sailed in my mind as far as I’m concerned, which is a relief. I’m not going to lie.”

    That sounds quite hopeful on his part, like he’s trying to talk himself into that being a reality as opposed to needing another surgery. Not an option for me right now is not the same as “the surgeons are telling me clearly I don’t need more surgery”

  8. I don’t get all the I’ll-will on PFT towards Luck. As a fan of football we need more high quality QBs in the league. Luck has been absolutely mauled behind his o-line and I’ve never once heard the guy throw them under the bus. He’s been nothing but a class act and I just can not understand people wishing he won’t make it back on the field.

