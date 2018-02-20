Andrew Luck has started throwing, says second surgery “not an option” right now

Getty Images

Andrew Luck sounds more hopeful even than Frank Reich does about his return.

The Colts quarterback said he has started throwing, though he remains in the phase of building strength.

“I’m in the middle of sort of a little bit of throwing, strengthening and preparing my shoulder for the throw load of being an NFL quarterback,” Luck said in a pre-recorded interview with Sports Illustrated’s Peter King, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Luck missed all of last season but sounds encouraged by his rehab.

“I feel awesome. I really do,” Luck said. “I’m in a great place.”

Two weeks ago, General Manager Chris Ballard said Luck does not need a second surgery, and Luck confirmed Tuesday.

“That is not an option for me right now,” Luck said. “That ship has sailed in my mind as far as I’m concerned, which is a relief. I’m not going to lie.” “