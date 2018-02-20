Bears cornerback Deiondre’ Hall, Chiefs cornerback Makinton Dorleant get probation for bar fight

Getty Images

Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre' Hall pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and public intoxication stemming from an arrest in Cedar Falls, Iowa following a bar fight last March.

Via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Hall pleaded to the misdemeanor charges on Feb. 6 and received six months probation.

Hall was arrested with the police report of the incident claiming he spat in the faces of officers, refused to answer questions and tried to escape before being tasered.

Cornerback Makinton Dorleant was also arrested and pleaded guilty to interference with official acts. He received a year of probation for his plea.

Hall has appeared in 10 games for the Bears over the past two seasons after being a fourth-round pick in 2016.

Dorleant played in four games for the Green Bay Packers in 2016 before being released last April. He signed a futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in January.