Bears cut Jerrell Freeman

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman spent all but one game of last season on injured reserve, was given a 10-game suspension and said he was suffering from memory loss. So it wouldn’t be surprising if Freeman is done playing in the NFL.

He’s definitely done with the Bears, who released him today, a league source tells PFT.

Freeman signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Bears in 2016 but was suspended four games that year, then placed on injured reserve after playing just one game in 2017.

The 31-year-old Freeman has had a long football journey that saw him named the Division III defensive player of the year at Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2007 but fail to make the Titans as an undrafted rookie in 2008. After three years with the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders, Freeman signed with the Colts in 2012 before joining the Bears in 2016.

Now that long football journey may have reached its end.