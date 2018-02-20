Buccaneers are cutting Chris Baker

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 20, 2018, 3:20 PM EST
The Buccaneers just hired a new defensive line coach, and they’ve already starting remaking the group he has to work with.

Via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Buccaneers are cutting veteran defensive tackle Chris Baker.

He was scheduled to make $4.875 million this season, and $3 million of it would have been guaranteed if he was on the roster March 19.

They beat that deadline by almost month, moving on after a disappointing first year there. He signed a three-year, $15.75 million deal last March, but had just half a sack last season while playing next to Gerald McCoy.

The fact he was in the middle of more off-field drama than plays made it an easy call, after he incited a shouting match among teammates in December after he didn’t seem bothered by a costly penalty late in a loss to the Panthers.

5 responses to “Buccaneers are cutting Chris Baker

  1. Wow, has Jason Licht suddenly grown a spine? The Bucs can’t get back the money or man hours spent on that sack of lard Baker but it’s nice to see someone put on their big boy pants and own up to mistake signings.

  3. As a Skins fan, I wasn’t sorry to see him go at the cost. He was decent for us, but he wanted way too much. I guess other teams now see that as well.

  4. So when both coaches and teammates question your effort on two different teams you have a problem. He just cost himself close to $10M in salary. It’s just a guess but he won’t get anywhere near that on his next contract–if any team even gives him one. It seems the only thing that motivates this guy is money. He signed a three-year deal with Washington in 2014 and had ONE sack in 2014 but had 6.0 in 2015 and 4.5 in 2016. Then he signed his big fat contract with the Bucs and had 0.5 sacks. He was counting on slacking until his contract year. Smart for the Bucs to get rid of this guy. Other teams will be smart to not sign this guy unless they have plenty of money to waste.

