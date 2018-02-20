Cal McNair on Brian Cushing: He will always be part of the Texans family

Getty Images

Releasing Brian Cushing wasn’t much of a decision for the Texans. The emergence of second-year linebackers Zach Cunningham and Dylan Cole made Cushing expendable, saving Houston $7.64 million against the salary cap.

But that doesn’t mean it didn’t hurt the Texans to do what they did Tuesday.

The Texans think highly of Cushing, who they made a first-round pick in 2009 and who leaves as the franchise’s all-time leading tackler.

“Brian Cushing has meant a great deal to the McNair family and few players have meant more to the Texans franchise over the course of the last nine seasons,” Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Cal McNair said, via a team release. “His work ethic, toughness and leadership, not only as a member of the team, but in the Houston community, is to be commended, especially his dedication to the military and their families. Brian will always be part of the Texans family.”