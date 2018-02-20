Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif finishing medical school, wants “M.D.” on his jersey

Getty Images

A handful of NFL players have suffixes like “Sr.” or “Jr.” or “III” after their last names on their jerseys. Now one player has an idea for a new one.

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is finishing up his medical degree this offseason, wants the back of his jersey to say, “Duvernay-Tardif M.D.”

“I want to put Duvernay-Tardif M.D. on my jersey,” he told the Kansas City Star. “I’ve already started a conversation with the league office and they say that anything is possible.”

Duvernay-Tardif has been talking about it for a while, writing in the Players Tribune last year that, “I’m hoping to become the first NFL player to step on the field with an M.D. in my back pocket — and maybe on the back of my jersey.”

Whether the NFL would let him do it remains to be seen, but they should. This is hardly “He Hate Me.” This is the kind of accomplishment from a player that the league should celebrate.