Colts to add Reggie Wayne to their Ring of Honor

Getty Images

Receiver Reggie Wayne arrived in Indianapolis 17 years ago as a complement to Marvin Harrison and another weapon for Peyton Manning. Wayne will return as a permanent member of the franchise’s legacy.

The Colts have announced that Wayne will be added to the team’s Ring of Honor during the 2018 season.

“No one is more of a true Colt than Reggie Wayne,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement released by the team. “He embodies everything about the Horseshoe and is much beloved by Colts fans everywhere. He was also one of the greatest players in NFL history, and chants of ‘REG-GIE, REG-GIE’ will forever echo through our stadium along with memories of many amazing catches and exciting plays. I could not be more proud and honored to induct Reggie Wayne into the Colts Ring of Honor.”

Wayne, who spent 14 years with the team, chose to stay put even after Peyton Manning left and the roster dramatically changed. Wayne remained for three years post-Peyton, culminating in an appearance in the AFC title game. That game in New England came one week after a playoff win over Manning’s Broncos in Denver.

Wayne currently sits at No. 10 on the all-time list for career catches and receiving yards. With more receptions than Hall of Famer Randy Moss and more yards than Hall of Famer Cris Carter — and one more Super Bowl ring than both of them combined — maybe Wayne eventually will join Harrison and Manning in Canton, too.