DirecTV tries to address Twitter complaints about Sunday Ticket price hike

Posted by Mike Florio on February 20, 2018, 11:41 AM EST
Getty Images

For corporate America, social media has become equal parts science and art. Great care must be taken regarding what is said on official corporate accounts, but those things must be said in a way that reflects, at a minimum, a basic degree of self-awareness.

The folks at DirecTV are lacking when it comes to the latter, as evidenced by a rash of messages sent by the various persons having keys to official DirecTV Twitter accounts in response to complaints about the increase in the 2018 price of the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

The fun started on Monday, when we noticed that Darren Rovell of ESPN tweeted a link to the PFT story on the price hike. A user named Reid Stillman responded to the news with a profane gif that invited DirecTV to do something to itself. And someone from the DirecTV social-media team actually tried to engage him.

Reid responded with a far less profane gif that indicated his intent to cancel the service. Someone else from the DirecTV social-media shop attempted to turn things around.

After another user attempted to explain on Reid’s behalf the likely reason for the decision to move on, yet another DirecTV representative sprang into action.

It continues, with three more responses from the official DirecTV account. We then noticed that the original tweet from the PFT account regarding the price increase generated more than 25 responses from multiple different DirecTV/AT&T accounts.

One conclusion can be drawn from these messages: The accounts are staffed either by poorly-programmed bots or the most hilariously passive-aggressive customer-service representatives in the world.

Whatever the explanation, DirecTV should re-think its approach to dealing with social-media complaints. Doing nothing at all would be far better than the bizarre display that unfolded on Monday.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “DirecTV tries to address Twitter complaints about Sunday Ticket price hike

  1. oooooohhhhhh nooooooooo

    Someone Complained on Twitter!!!!!!!!!

    What ever will we do……..

    30 Years ago those same complaints came by people sitting in Bars or People talking by the water cooler……..we didn’t care then. But now those same people we listen to because they have a twitter account.

  2. They don’t even reply to customers, they just have some auto generated generic response designed to make it sound like they actually care what you think. Almost $400 for Sunday Ticket lol that’s why i skipped Sunday Ticket, skipped DAZN and just streamed online for free. I have no problem paying a fair price, but if that option will be taken away then they get nothing.

    Corporate greed will be the end of us all.

  3. They’re probably just reading from a script on what to do, just like when you call tech. support at most companies.

  4. It’s simple. Provide 4k content. Otherwise, who cares. It’s an $8+ billion industry. They can be the force that pushes 4k into the forefront and gets people to call their providers asking for it. They don’t even bother to stream games in 4k.

  5. They are trying to make more money by charging more. If that gets some people to drop out they will make less money. It’s kind of like high taxed states. Keep raising taxes and all the rich people leave the state.

  7. Seriously, let me order a less expensive package where I only get my teams’ games and I’ll be totally on board. Heck, I’d pay $100 for a season for only my team’s games. But I’m not paying no $350+ for the option to watch games I don’t care about. MLB and NHL do it right. Take note NFL. Until then, I’ll keep pirating feeds online.

  9. Boy, that massive Republican tax giveaway to corporations is already ‘trickling down’ to the common man! Is America great again yet?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!