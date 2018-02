Getty Images

The Dolphins didn’t wait long, using the franchise tag on receiver Jarvis Landry on the first day. The team announced the move Tuesday night.

The franchise tag for a receiver is projected to cost $16.2 million.

The Dolphins now have until 4 p.m. ET on July 16 to get Landry signed to a long-term deal.

Landry, 25, has 400 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in his four-year career.