Doug Martin: I believe best football is ahead of me

The Buccaneers cut running back Doug Martin on Tuesday, ending a six-year run with the Buccaneers that featured two 1,400-yard seasons and two trips to the Pro Bowl.

Those seasons are well in the rear-view mirror at this point, however. Martin struggled over 19 appearances in 2016 and 2017 and served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy that spanned across the two seasons. None of that inspires much hope for the future, but Martin closed a statement discussing his release on an optimistic note.

“Today is bittersweet,” Martin wrote on Instagram. “I hate to leave my teammates when there is still work to be done, but respect the organization’s decision. I am in the best shape of my life physically and mentally and my best football is ahead of me. I look forward to the next stage of my career, while wishing everyone in Tampa Bay the very best.”

Martin also thanked the Buccaneers organization, his teammates and Buccaneers fans in his farewell message to Tampa. He’s free to sign with any other team, although it remains to be seen if anyone shares his belief that better days are coming his way.