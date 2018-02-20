Duce Staley adds assistant head coach to his job title

Getty Images

Duce Staley didn’t get the offensive coordinator job he wanted, but the Eagles did show their running backs coach some love.

They gave Staley a promotion of sorts, adding assistant head coach to his job title, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The Eagles interviewed Staley and Mike Groh for their offensive coordinator job and promoted Groh from receivers coach.

Staley, 42, joined the Eagles’ staff in 2011, working with Andy Reid, Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson. He said during Super Bowl week that he was ready to become an offensive coordinator.

Pederson, though, calls the plays in Philadelphia.