Eagles athletic trainer steps down after 19 seasons with team

Getty Images

The Eagles’ head athletic trainer, Chris Peduzzi, is stepping down after 19 seasons with the team.

“I do believe the time is right for me and for my family to step away and take some time off,” Peduzzi said, via a team release. “This was not an easy decision, but one that I have put much thought into and I appreciate the organization’s support and wish them all the best in the future. I am so proud of what we have been able to achieve together. To bring the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia this year was an amazing experience and I believe we have built a strong foundation that the team can continue to build on for years to come.”



Peduzzi joined the Eagles in 1999 as an assistant athletic trainer and was promoted to the top job in 2013. He previously worked for the Steelers (1996-98).