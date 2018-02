Getty Images

The Eagles signed defensive tackle Winston Craig, the team announced Tuesday.

Craig, 22, originally signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent out of Richmond last May. The Eagles waived him out of the preseason.

He signed to the team’s practice squad December 8 before the Eagles cut him again January 9.

Craig made 166 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks and two interceptions in 52 games in his college career.