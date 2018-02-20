Eagles want trademark on “Philly Special”

Getty Images

The Eagles used “Philly Special” to help them win the Super Bowl and they can’t claim ownership of the play’s design because they got the idea for it from watching others use it before Nick Foles‘ touchdown in Minneapolis.

They are moving to take some ownership of the name of the play, however. Darren Rovell of ESPN reports that the Eagles have filed for a trademark on the “Philly Special” name with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.

They have company in that pursuit. Seven other groups, including Pennsylvania brewery Yuengling, have filed for a trademark on the phrase, although Rovell points out that, unlike the Eagles, those trademarks are for future use. The Eagles have already produced a t-shirt with the phrase since it became part of Super Bowl history.

A wait of about four months is expected before the different claims are sorted out and another four months beyond that to determine if a trademark is granted or if the phrase remains in the public domain.