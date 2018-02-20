Early tag on Landry sends a message, but what’s the message?

Getty Images

Typically, franchise tags get applied near the end of the two-week window for doing so, not the beginning. As mentioned on PFT Live this week, an early tag happens only when the team wants to send a message.

As to Miami’s decision to tag receiver Jarvis Landry, the content — and recipient — of the message isn’t clear. Surely, the Dolphins had one or more reasons for doing it on the first day.

Here’s a potentially significant possibility: By tagging Landry now and removing any doubt as to his status, Landry’s agent (and in turn Landry) won’t become aware next week at Tampering Central a/k/a the Scouting Combine of the long-term offers that other teams would make if Landry wasn’t tagged.

Instead, Landry has now exited the market, making it useless to tell him what he’d get if he managed to get to free agency. And no one will be signing him to an offer sheet, since an offer sheet that is signed and not matched would cost a pair of first-round draft picks. Thus, the question becomes whether he and the Dolphins will work out a long-term deal before July 16.

Of course, there’s also a question as to whether the Dolphins truly want to do a long-term deal. Maybe they’ve decided to keep Landry around (at more than $16 million) for one more year while they wait to see whether 2015 first-round receiver DeVante Parker will be the better option to pair over the long haul with Kenny Stills.

Regardless, and barring a decision to remove the tender, Landry will spend at least one more year with the Dolphins. We’ll know by the middle of July whether he’ll definitely be on the team for at least two more years.