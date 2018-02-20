Eli Rogers off the crutches five weeks after ACL surgery

Getty Images

Steelers receiver Eli Rogers gave an update on his recovery from ACL surgery.

“Off the crutches,” Rogers tweeted Tuesday.

Rogers, 25, injured his knee on the final drive of the Steelers’ 45-42 playoff loss to the Jaguars on January 14. He underwent surgery three days later. Based on the timing of the injury, Rogers faces a challenge in returning for the start of the 2018 season.

He becomes a restricted free agent next month.

Rogers had only 18 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown in 2017, losing snaps to Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster.