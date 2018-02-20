Frank Reich “hopeful” Andrew Luck able to throw in OTAs

Getty Images

Andrew Luck still is building strength in his surgically repaired shoulder, but new coach Frank Reich hopes the quarterback can participate in OTAs.

The Colts, though, learned last season that “hope” isn’t a guarantee.

“You know what? I’m hopeful that maybe that could happen,” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star. “I’m hopeful, yeah. I know it sounds odd, but I’m not demanding an answer on that. I’m not, ‘Hey, someone tell me, is he ready?’ I hope he’s there, but we’ll go on if he’s not. I’m optimistic, and I’m hopeful, but honestly that’s not the forefront question on my mind every day coming to work.”

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said two weeks ago that the team doesn’t believe Luck needs more surgery.