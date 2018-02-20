Giants ticket prices remain unchanged for 2018

Getty Images

The Giants are not raising ticket prices for 2018 after going 3-13 last season.

“There is no change in the cost of your season tickets from a year ago,” team owners John Mara and Steve Tisch said in a letter to Giants season ticket holders, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

The Giants raised ticket prices by an average of 4 percent for 2017, which was the first increase since MetLife Stadium opened in 2010. But Big Blue went only 2-6 at home last season.

“As always, we thank you on behalf of our players, coaches and staff for your continued support,” Mara and Tisch said in their letter. “Last season was disappointing for you and us, and we are committed to producing the kinds of results we all expect.”