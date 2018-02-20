Report: Jaguars decline contract options for Mychal Rivera, Arrelious Benn

Getty Images

The Jaguars have declined contract options for tight end Mychal Rivera and wide receiver Arrelious Benn, Mike Kaye of First Coast News reports. They will become free agents in March.

The Jaguars picked up three contract options earlier Tuesday, keeping tight end Marcedes Lewis, offensive tackle Josh Wells and guard Tyler Shatley for 2018.

Jacksonville signed Rivera to a one-year deal with a team option for a second year in March. He spent his only season with the Jaguars on injured reserve with a hand injury.

Benn, 29, went on injured reserve in November with a knee injury. He played in nine games, making one catch for 12 yards, but he did serve as a special teams captain.

He has had an injury-plagued career, missing 67 games and playing 61 during his eight seasons.