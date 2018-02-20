Jaguars exercise options on Tyler Shatley and Josh Wells

Getty Images

Tight end Marcedes Lewis wasn’t the only member of the Jaguars to get his contract option picked up on Tuesday.

In addition to confirming that Lewis’ deal was extended through the 2018 season, the team also announced that they have also exercised their options on the contracts of offensive linemen Josh Wells and Tyler Shatley.

Wells signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and has played in 32 games since coming to Jacksonville. Wells made his first four NFL starts in 2017 while serving as the team’s swing tackle behind starters Cam Robinson and Jermey Parnell.

While Wells was the top backup tackle, Shatley, who also signed with the team in 2014, has been the team’s top interior reserve. He’s made nine starts over the last three seasons, including four at center during the 2017 season.