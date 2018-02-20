Jaguars pick up option on Marcedes Lewis

Getty Images

The Jaguars finally got back to the playoffs in their beat-up old Marcedes. So they might as well roll with him another year.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars are picking up the option on veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis‘ contract, meaning he’ll spend his 13th season with the team.

The 33-year-old Lewis caught 24 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns last season, and is years removed from being a major threat in the passing game. But he’s still a reliable blocker, and a valuable part of the team’s history.

The 2006 first-rounder hasn’t caught 50 passes in a season since 2012, but they obviously felt like he was worth the $3.5 million he’s due this year, after they made the playoffs for the first time since 2007.