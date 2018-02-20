Jesse James glad Eagles won, so his catch/non-catch wasn’t decisive

Getty Images

The way Steelers tight end Jesse James figures, he has been asked about the catch every day since it wasn’t a catch.

But he does take one bit of comfort in the way things worked out, even though his potential game-winning touchdown against the Patriots in December was wiped out. And he can thank the Eagles for that.

“I don’t feel like I gave them a Super Bowl with that,” James said of the Patriots, via Josh Moyer of the Centre Daily Times. “So I’m over it now, but it’s going to be a topic of conversation until the rule gets changed – or it doesn’t.”

While even his boss has admitted the rule as written was applied correctly, the consensus seems to be that the rule is so confusing that the league is even starting over this offseason in search of clarity.

That’s no help for James, whose apparent touchdown was overruled because the ball came loose as he stretched over the goal line (if he was a running back and did the same thing it would have stood). With that one incomplete, Ben Roethlisberger‘s interception two plays later paved the way for the Patriots to earn home field advantage en route to the Super Bowl.

And it also made James a topic of conversation everywhere he goes.

“I hear random guys talking at the bar about it right next to me,” James said. “Yeah, it’s a controversial play and being in the center of it in a negative way is not great. But it is what it is.”

If the Patriots had made a few defensive plays against the Eagles, on the other hand, he might not be over it yet.