Jets pick up options on Steve McLendon, Josh Martin

The Jets exercised options on defensive tackle Steve McLendon and linebacker Josh Martin, Ralph Vacchiano of sny.tv reports.

The Jets will have nearly $100 million in salary cap space, per Vacchiano, making the decisions easy. McLendon is due a $3.125 million salary with a cap number of $4.25 million, and Martin is due $1.8 million in salary with a cap number of $2.1 million.

The team declined its 2018 option on swing tackle Ben Ijalana, making him a free agent next month.

Martin, 26, started eight of the final nine games in 2017, his second season with the Jets.

McLendon, 32, started 14 games last season, his second season with the Jets.