John Fox: Bears are “closer than people think”

The Bears fired John Fox after the season, and are about to cut bait on the signature free agent from last year’s class.

But the former coach thinks the team is in better shape than the one he inherited, at least.

Fox told John Mullin of NBC Sports Chicago that it was difficult not seeing the reclamation project through, but he thinks they’re on the right track there.

“It would’ve been nice to see it through,” Fox said. “That’s kind of a bitter pill but you sort things out and move forward.

“I do think it’s closer than people think. We inherited a mess, . . . but I felt we were on the brink at the end. I think that [Halas Hall] building is definitely different; they feel it. I do think that it was a positive. . . .

“You wish some things would’ve happened differently obviously, but there was a lot positive that happened.”

Fox went 14-34 (.292) in three seasons in Chicago, well off the .572 pace he set as coach of the Panthers and Broncos (combined 119-89). But foisting the blame onto the Marc Trestman/Phil Emery administration has some merit, as they had to tear down to rebuild. There were signs it was at least moving in the right direction, albeit slowly.

Of course, most of the reason for optimism there centers around quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who they didn’t play until it was obvious Mike Glennon couldn’t (after they gave him a huge contract to be a bridge for a year or two and he lasted four games).

With new coach Matt Nagy coming aboard to shepherd the Trubisky project, there’s no reason for them to keep Glennon around at inflated rates, so he’ll probably be released soon.