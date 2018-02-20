Jon Gruden asks what Oakland will have when Raiders leave, A’s answer

Getty Images

New Raiders coach Jon Gruden wasn’t attempting to insult Oakland’s baseball team with a recent observation about the Raiders’ imminent departure. But the Athletics took it as an insult.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Gruden said he wondered what the city will have left once the Raiders leave Oakland and become the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’s kind of sad, man,” Gruden said. “What will they have once we go?”

On Twitter, the official account of the Oakland A’s responded:

“Oakland will have the Athletics, the club with the third most championships in Major League Baseball,” the team tweeted.

Gruden’s return has generated excitement among Oakland fans, who would love to see the Raiders win a Super Bowl before they leave for Las Vegas. But his choice of words won’t be well received in Oakland.