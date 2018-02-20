Josh Sitton feels he has “prime years” left

Getty Images

Guard Josh Sitton confirmed Tuesday’s report that he will become a free agent next month as a result of the Bears declining their option on his contract for the 2018 season.

Sitton told Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune that he had “a great conversation” with Bears General Manager Ryan Pace about the team’s decision and that he appreciates the team telling him well ahead of the March 9 deadline so that other teams know he will be available. Sitton also confirmed that he plans to sign with one of those teams once he’s able to officially move on from Chicago.

“I am planning on playing and hitting free agency and continuing to play at a high level,” Sitton said. “I believe I have prime years left.”

Sitton missed the final two games of the 2017 season with an ankle injury, but told Biggs he’s healed from that issue and will be ready to go for offseason work with a new team.