Posted by Mike Florio on February 20, 2018, 1:49 PM EST
On Monday, ESPN analyst Bill Polian reiterated his belief that former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson should switch to receiver at the next level. Many disagreed, including another ESPN analyst.

Said Damien Woody, “[People] already want Lamar Jackson to switch positions?! We’ve seen plenty of bum QBs, that are still in the league . . . get chance after chance.”

Woody is right. There aren’t enough average quarterbacks to go around in the NFL, and a guy who took college football by storm in 2016 (and who performed just as effectively in 2017) shouldn’t even have to deal with this question — especially when the assessment is based in part on the belief that Jackson isn’t tall enough.

Jackson stands at six feet, three inches. Four years ago, Polian argued that the Browns should use the fourth overall pick in the draft on Johnny Manziel. Manziel was (and still is) three inches shorter than Jackson.

It’s OK for different analysts to have different opinions about whether or not a player will thrive at his position of choice, or the round in which he should be drafted based on his skills, or lack thereof. But there should be more respect given to any player’s position of choice, especially when the player has shown that he can play that position well in college.

Jackson chooses to play quarterback, and he’s done enough to earn the benefit of the doubt that quarterback is the position he should play in the NFL — especially given that ugly period of NFL history when scouts and coaches summarily moved quarterbacks to other positions based solely on the color of their skin.

22 responses to ““Lamar Jackson should play WR” take sparks internal ESPN disagreement

  5. Well, if QB doesn’t work out it’s something he should consider. Just ask Terrell Pryor, Antwan Randal-El, Randall Cobb and others. WR worked out pretty well for them…or he can take the Tim Tebow route and demand to play QB or else. We see how that worked out for him.

  7. especially given that ugly period of NFL history when scouts and coaches summarily moved quarterbacks to other positions based solely on the color of their skin.
    —————————————

    And there it is. Had to wait until last sentence but I knew it had to be there somewhere. So very predictable.

  9. Fortunately for Jackson, the more Polian questions his skillset the better his chances of making it in the NFL probably are.

  10. Brock Osweiler
    Trevor Siemian
    Blane Gabbert
    Drew Stanton
    Nathan Peterman
    Mike Glennon
    Kevin Hogan
    DeShone Kizer
    Cody Kessler
    Brett Huntley
    Scott Tolzien
    Geno Smith
    Bryce Petty
    CJ Bethard

    This is a list of all of the QB’s who started a game in the NFL last season.

    Tell me again why Lamar Jackson should switch to WR? Why he’s not good enough to play QB in the NFL?

  11. “So very predictable.”
    ______________

    But not totally without warrant in this case. He loved Manziel and is also a big fan of Baker Mayfield who is also a couple inches shorter than Jackson. Does he have other 6’3″ guys who he thinks are too short? I’m fine if you want to just brand Polian as being totally clueless but I totally get why some would suspect he’s speaking in some sort of code in this instance.

  12. Liberalsruineverything says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:06 pm
    especially given that ugly period of NFL history when scouts and coaches summarily moved quarterbacks to other positions based solely on the color of their skin.
    —————————————

    And there it is. Had to wait until last sentence but I knew it had to be there somewhere. So very predictable.

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^

    To be honest, I wasn’t even expecting something like that. I was stunned & then quickly realized in today’s, “news isn’t information, it’s creating strife” world, I shouldn’t have been surprised.

  14. Liberalsruin…
    Doesn’t mean it is not an accurate statement. Maybe you would do better pointing out that it goes the other way too sometimes. White RBs become FBs, white WRs get restricted to the slot, white DBs… ummm I don’t think they exist in the modern era. A fee unicorns.

    Just saying. It happens. Sometimes it works out. Sometimes it is a waste of a person’s talent based more on perception than performance.

  17. So if he flames out – will PFT come back and say “maybe a position change would help given his natural athletic skills?”

    Doubt it.

  18. This debate is only fun when fans and media are willing to defer to the NFL experts. It’s going to be up to them, not us. And it only takes one GM to pull the trigger. This type of debate is not fun when fans/media pick sides and refuse to give in to reality when the opposite of ones own predictions becomes the truth.

  19. I think we’re up to about 90% of all news and social media being coverage of opinions about other opinions.

    Someone has an opinion about a football player. Who cares?

  20. Four years ago Polian is suggesting the Browns draft Manziel, today he is on ESPN saying there were lots of red flags concerning Manziel and its on the Browns for drafting him.Let’s not forget he had a first round grade on Brady.

    Can we get this old fool off ESPN or any station for that matter.?

  21. When I was listening to Polian on the radio – his problem with Jackson had nothing to do with his height, it had to do with his lack of accuracy – and that small framed running QBs get hurt a lot in the NFL. It was Baker Mayfield with whom he had an issue with height.

  22. I know that Polian has been a self righteous dotard for awhile know… but it looks like FLorio is on a mission to turn him into the Jeff Fisher of analysts.

