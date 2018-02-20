Momentum builds for the Jets making a run at Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

A report emerged Monday that the Jets will pay “whatever it takes” to land quarterback Kirk Cousins. Brian Costello of the New York Post has tried to make “whatever” more tangible.

Costello explains, based on the beliefs of “many people,” that “whatever” could become a five-year, $150 million offer, with a “good chunk” of it guaranteed. (Some think all of it would be guaranteed.)

One source speculated to Costello that the cash flow may consist of $60 million in 2018. That would represent an increase of $13.8 million over what Jimmy Garoppolo will receive this year under the terms of his five-year, $127.5 million deal. If the full package will have an increased value of $22.5 million over Garoppolo’s, a $13.8 million bump for the first year isn’t out of line with that difference — especially if the bulk of the deal will be guaranteed, anyway.

Costello explains that looming moves (such as the dumping of Muhammed Wilkerson and Matt Forte) could leave the Jets with more than $90 million in 2018 cap space. The Jets could structure the deal to make Cousins count for the full $60 million now, or a signing bonus could push some of that burden to future years.

Regardless, the Jets seem to be in great position to offer Cousins a ton of money. The question then will become whether Cousins is willing to take a little, or a lot, less from a team that he regards as being in better position to win, sooner than later.