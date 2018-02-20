More talk emerges of a potential Marcus Peters trade

Getty Images

The talk in league circles that the Chiefs could be preparing to try to trade cornerback Marcus Peters seems to be gaining steam.

PFT explained on Sunday that some in the league have wondered whether the Chiefs will try to move Peters. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports tweeted on Monday that he “continue[s] to hear chatter that Marcus Peters may not be long for KC.”

The fact that he wasn’t hearing the chatter more than two weeks ago that Josh McDaniels may stay in New England (in fact, he was hearing the opposite) suggests that the chatter regarding Peters may be even more prevalent than the chatter regarding McDaniels was. Which means that any team interested in Peters now knows, or should know, that he’s potentially available.

And now comes the part where a potentially interested team has to decide whether to make the call to the Chiefs, or whether to wait for the Chiefs to make the first move. In any negotiation, the side that makes the first call always sacrifices a little bit of leverage.