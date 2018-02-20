Report: Bears won’t pick up Josh Sitton’s option

Getty Images

The Bears may be closer to winning than some people think, but it seems they don’t think guard Josh Sitton is going to help them over the finish line.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media report that the Bears will not exercise their option on Sitton’s contract for the 2018 season. Sitton was set to make $8 million in salary and bonuses under the terms of that option year.

Sitton joined the Bears in September 2016 a few days after being released by the Packers. Sitton, who turns 32 in June, played eight years in Green Bay and only missed seven games, but he missed six in his two seasons with the Bears.

Pelissero reports the Bears plan to go younger at guard and have the eighth overall pick to use in that pursuit if they see fit.