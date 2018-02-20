Report: Dolphins likely to use franchise tag on Jarvis Landry

Getty Images

The Dolphins “likely” use the franchise tag on receiver Jarvis Landry, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

The franchise tag for a receiver is projected to cost $16.2 million.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on March 6 to use the tag, and the Dolphins then would have until 4 p.m. ET on July 16 to get Landry signed to a long-term deal. Otherwise, Landry would play under the one-year deal.

Landry, 25, led the league in receptions with a single-season franchise-record 112 last season. He gained 987 yards and a career-best nine touchdowns.

With more receptions than any other player in NFL history after four seasons (400), Landry would find a lot of interest on the open market.