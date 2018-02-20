Report: Dolphins set March meeting with Baker Mayfield

AP

Baker Mayfield created a buzz among Dolphins followers when he included #GetMeToMiami in the caption to an Instagram post in January and the team showed some interest in the former Oklahoma quarterback when they met with him at the Senior Bowl last month.

That meeting reportedly won’t be the last one between team and player. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins have set up a dinner date with Mayfield on March 13.

Mayfield will be taking part in Oklahoma’s Pro Day workout the next day and there will be plenty of other teams taking a look at Mayfield during that event. Some of those teams will likely be drafting before the Dolphins are on the board at No. 11, which will make the time spent with Mayfield less valuable in the event he’s gone ahead of Miami’s turn on the clock.

If that doesn’t happen, the Dolphins should have a good sense about whether Mayfield is someone they want to add to the roster. They’d also keep open the possibility of dealing the pick to someone who wants Mayfield enough to make it worth their while to move out of the spot.