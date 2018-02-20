Report: Eagles to name Mike Groh offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Eagles are filling their post-Super Bowl vacancies in-house, and have apparently settled on which way they’re going.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN.com, the team has decided to promote receivers coach Mike Groh to offensive coordinator.

Of course, it’s a largely ceremonial job, since head coach Doug Pederson calls the plays.

But after coordinator Frank Reich left to become the Plan B head coach of the Colts and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo was allowed to leave to become Minnesota’s offensive coordinator (who actually gets to call plays), there was some shuffling to be done.

The Eagles also interviewed running backs coach Duce Staley for the coordinator job, and they are expected to move Press Taylor to the quarterbacks coach post.