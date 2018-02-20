Report: Eagles won’t tender Jaylen Watkins as RFA

Getty Images

The window to use franchise and transition tags opened on Tuesday, but that’s not the only kind of decision involving potential free agents that teams will be making before the start of the new league year.

They’ll also be deciding whether or not to tender the restricted free agents on their roster. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Super Bowl champs have made a call on one of theirs.

Rapoport reports that the Eagles will not tender safety Jaylen Watkins. Watkins was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles in 2014, but is set for restricted free agency because he got cut in 2015. Watkins spent time on Buffalo’s practice squad before returning to Philly.

Watkins played 28 games for the Eagles the last two years and saw more time on special teams than on defense. He played three defensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps in the Super Bowl win over the Patriots.